Salman Khan 'playing cupid' between Ranveer-Farhan amid 'Don 3' controversy

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has reportedly stepped in to mediate between actor Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar , amid their ongoing conflict over Don 3 . The disagreement arose when Singh abruptly exited the project, allegedly causing a monetary loss to Akhtar. After this, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against Singh.

Mediation details 'He picked up the call on both the stakeholders...' Khan, who shares a good rapport with both Singh and Akhtar, reportedly called them up to discuss their creative differences. A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Salman Khan is fond of Ranveer Singh and is equally fond of the Akhtars too." "He picked up the call on both the stakeholders and has asked them to resolve their issues without hurting the future of their respective projects."

Guidance offered 'He explained to Farhan about creative differences...' The source added, "He explained to Farhan about creative differences being a common thing in the industry for decades, and he also had a long chat with Ranveer, understanding his stance." "He is playing the cupid to ensure that no one feels sabotaged." Khan has also suggested that both parties consider working on another project together once the current situation settles down.

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