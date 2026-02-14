'Don 3': Producers Guild to soon mediate Ranveer-Farhan dispute

The ongoing fallout between actor Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar 's Excel Entertainment over the former's exit from Don 3 has taken a new turn. The Producers Guild of India is likely to mediate the dispute, with informal meetings scheduled for later this month, reported Mid-Day. The Guild may also use this case as an opportunity to establish clearer industry guidelines on entourage expenses.

Mediation details Both parties will be heard informally A senior member of the Producers Guild of India told Mid-Day, "No formal complaint has been placed before the general body. But both sides will be heard informally." After these informal meetings, both parties will reportedly have 10 days to reach a mutual resolution. If they fail to do so, the matter may be escalated to the Cine & TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) for further mediation.

Policy implications Producers under financial pressure due to actors' expanding entourage costs The dispute, which involves Excel Entertainment seeking compensation for pre-production expenses, scheduling delays, and entourage-related costs, could also spark discussions on policy reform. A source told Mid-Day that producers are currently under "disproportionate financial pressure due to expanding entourage." "Seeing that stars' entourages remain bloated...it's best to put guidelines in place."

Dispute details Singh claims he exited due to script dissatisfaction Excel Entertainment has reportedly demanded ₹40cr from Singh as compensation for sunk development costs and losses due to scheduling delays. The production house had to release several departments, even advising heads of departments (HODs) to seek work outside the project. However, Singh reportedly claims he exited the project due to dissatisfaction with the script and requested changes that were not incorporated.

