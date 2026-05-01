Trump Jr to host 'Apprentice' reboot? He has dad's vote

Donald Trump Jr. has reportedly been eyed by Amazon for the host's role in a reboot of The Apprentice, the reality show once hosted by his father, Donald Trump . While Amazon has denied any active development on this front, preliminary discussions have been held since it acquired MGM and The Apprentice franchise in 2022. The Wall Street Journal first reported on these potential plans on Wednesday.

Father's endorsement Trump on Jr. potentially hosting 'The Apprentice' When asked about the reports of Jr. potentially hosting The Apprentice reboot, Trump said, "Well, I've been hearing it." He added, "So we'll see what happens. He's good. He's a good guy. He's probably good. He's got a little charisma going." This comment came during an Oval Office executive order signing event on Thursday and was reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Company response Amazon denies actively developing 'The Apprentice' reboot Amazon has clarified that a reboot of The Apprentice is "not in active development." However, the company confirmed to Variety that "preliminary internal discussions about what's next for The Apprentice" have been initiated. The discussions were reportedly started by Mike Hopkins, head of Amazon MGM Studios, early last year. In its statement, Amazon added, "Any reporting on details of the show or names of potential hosts would be purely speculative."

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Show legacy More about original 'The Apprentice' The Apprentice, which began in 2004, featured business contestants competing in tasks like selling products and negotiating deals. The winner got a job in Trump's business empire. Trump hosted the show until 2015 when he left to run for President's office but remained an executive producer. Arnold Schwarzenegger took over as host of The New Celebrity Apprentice in 2017 but quit after one season due to Trump's social media criticisms.

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