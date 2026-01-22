'Don't force me to speak Marathi': Suniel Shetty weighs in on language row Entertainment Jan 22, 2026

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty has spoken up about Maharashtra's ongoing Hindi-Marathi language debate.

He shared, "I don't have to do that. I will do it when I want to do it. Don't force me to speak the language," and added, "There is Mangaluru in everything that I do."

This comes after the Maharashtra government decided to make Hindi compulsory for Class I students in Marathi and English medium schools.