'Don't reach for subtitles yet': Alia's BAFTA speech wins hearts

Alia's Hindi nod at BAFTAs

Alia's choice to start in Hindi wasn't just about language—it was a nod to her roots and the emotion behind cinema.

On the red carpet, she shared, "You don't have to understand the language because what truly drives it is just emotion, and that feeling, that just sort of pulses out at you from the big screen."

Presenting Best Film Not in English felt especially fitting since her career began and blossomed in Hindi films.