'Don't reach for subtitles yet': Alia's BAFTA speech wins hearts
Alia Bhatt turned heads at the 2026 BAFTA Awards in London by opening her award presentation with "Namaskar" and "Namaste," then adding in Hindi that the next award was for a film not in English.
She joked, "Don't reach for the subtitles just yet," before switching to English, making her mark on the global stage.
Alia's Hindi nod at BAFTAs
Alia's choice to start in Hindi wasn't just about language—it was a nod to her roots and the emotion behind cinema.
On the red carpet, she shared, "You don't have to understand the language because what truly drives it is just emotion, and that feeling, that just sort of pulses out at you from the big screen."
Presenting Best Film Not in English felt especially fitting since her career began and blossomed in Hindi films.
Social media reaction
Social media quickly crowned her 'iconic' as fans cheered Alia's bold move.
Her heartfelt gesture celebrating Indian cinema got plenty of love online, showing how powerful representation can be on such a big platform.