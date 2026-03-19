'Doraemon' director Tsutomu Shibayama dies at 84

His career and achievements

Shibayama was a Tokyo native who began his animation career prior to his work on Doraemon and went on to co-found Ajia-do studio.

He was best known for serving as chief director for the TV series Doraemon and directed the Doraemon film series for over 20 years, and also worked on favorites like Ranma 1/2 and Chibi Maruko-chan.

Honored with major industry awards, his work helped shape generations of anime fans around the world.