'Doraemon' producers reveal plans to 'expand' in India 

Sumida Maiko, head of animation and sales at TV Asahi's international business department, said the franchise's success in India lies in its longevity.

"We have had Doraemon for 21 years now, but we are looking at 50 and 100 years."

"To achieve that, we are planning to expand the Doraemon brand in a 360-degree approach."

She added that the undersea adventure is "a very powerful title that would match with the Indian fans."