Dosanjh concerts in Indore and Ahmedabad face police song cuts

Diljit Dosanjh's concerts in Indore and Ahmedabad have hit a snag: local police in Indore are only allowing his show on November 15 if he drops four songs they say promote alcohol and drug use, while a child protection officer in Ahmedabad has asked police to impose similar curbs for his November 21 show.

This move came after a Chandigarh-based professor filed a complaint, sparking debate about whether authorities should have a say in artists' set lists.