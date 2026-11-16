Dosanjh concerts in Indore and Ahmedabad face police song cuts
Diljit Dosanjh's concerts in Indore and Ahmedabad have hit a snag: local police in Indore are only allowing his show on November 15 if he drops four songs they say promote alcohol and drug use, while a child protection officer in Ahmedabad has asked police to impose similar curbs for his November 21 show.
This move came after a Chandigarh-based professor filed a complaint, sparking debate about whether authorities should have a say in artists' set lists.
Legal experts say song bans unenforceable
The tracks under fire are "Do You Know," Shadaa, Pehli Mulaqat, and Kali Jotta.
While officials claim these songs encourage substance abuse, legal experts point out that child protection officers can't actually enforce such bans, and any police restrictions must follow proper legal process.
The situation highlights ongoing tension between creative freedom and regulation at live events.