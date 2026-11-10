Dosanjh confirms Indore concert after Instagram live denial to fans
Entertainment
Diljit Dosanjh just put all the rumors to rest: his Indore concert is happening as planned.
After some buzz about a possible cancelation over security concerns, Diljit hopped on Instagram Live to clear things up, playfully calling out the media for adding his own 'masala' to the story.
Fans who've been waiting for this show can finally breathe easy.
Dosanjh denies security concerns, shares poha
Addressing everyone directly, Diljit dismissed any talk of security issues and promised that nothing's stopping the concert.
He even shared his pre-show meal pick, poha, which added a fun, personal touch and showed how much he cares about connecting with fans.