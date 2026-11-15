Dosanjh's Indore concert goes ahead after 4 songs removed
Diljit Dosanjh's Indore concert is finally happening after some last-minute drama. Authorities raised concerns over four banned songs and their possible impact on children, so those songs are off the set list.
The move follows objections from the Department of Women and Child Development and references made in the High Court.
Tight security for Dosanjh's Indore concert
With huge crowds expected at Delight Dastoor Ground, security is tight: more than 300 police personnel, more than 1,000 volunteers, drones, watchtowers, baggage scanners, the works.
There will be about 60 to 70 security points to keep things smooth.
This show is part of Diljit's AURA India Tour 2026 (which kicked off in Delhi), and organizers are focusing on crowd control and safety so fans can just enjoy the music.