Downey introduces Morikawa as Japanese 'Doctor Doom' for 'Avengers: Doomsday'
Entertainment
Robert Downey Jr. just introduced Toshiyuki Morikawa as the Japanese voice of Doctor Doom for Avengers: Doomsday, sharing the news on Marvel Japan's socials.
This marks Downey's big move from playing Iron Man to stepping into his first major villain role in the MCU.
Morikawa famed for Minato and Sephiroth
Morikawa is a huge name in anime, known for voicing Minato in Naruto and Sephiroth in Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.
His casting has fans hyped for Avengers: Doomsday, which drops December 18, 2026.
The film brings together heroes from New Avengers, Fantastic Four, and X-men, with a star-studded cast including Patrick Stewart, who will also appear in the film posthumously as his role as Charles Xavier.