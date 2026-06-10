Dr. Salvador Plasencia appeals 30 months sentence for ketamine distribution
Entertainment
Dr. Salvador Plasencia, who was sentenced to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to four counts of ketamine distribution, is now appealing his sentence.
He says he should not have been punished as a doctor abusing his authority, since he acted more like a supplier than someone giving medical care.
Plasencia lawyers seek equal treatment
Plasencia's team argues the court was too harsh, especially since co-defendants received lighter sentences for similar roles.
They also claim his punishment was increased because of unproven accusations about altering records during the investigation.
Plasencia is not denying guilt. He just wants fair treatment compared to others involved.