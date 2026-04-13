'Built. Not bought': Jr NTR turns beast mode for 'NTRNeel' 

Jr NTR , the star of RRR , is currently shooting for his next project with director Prashanth Neel. The film is tentatively titled NTRNeel and has been making headlines for its production updates. On Monday, NTR shared a glimpse of his ripped physique from his workout session. "Built. Not bought. (sic)," read his caption. The official X handle of the production house Mythri Movie Makers also reshared the picture.

Production updates The film is progressing as planned: Makers Amidst speculations about the film's progress, the makers have clarified that there is no truth to rumors of a schedule cancellation. They stated, "There is absolutely no truth to the rumors circulating about the look or any schedule cancellation." "The film is progressing as planned, with only a routine preparation gap. We request everyone not to believe or spread unverified information. Official updates will always come from us."

Cast details Cast updates and speculated release date The film's cast is also generating buzz, with reports suggesting that Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor might play the main antagonist. Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas has reportedly exited. Rukmini Vasanth, known for Kantara Chapter 1, will be seen as the female lead. Anil Kapoor is also part of Dragon and is expected to play a key role in the film.

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