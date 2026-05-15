Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 3' advance bookings cross ₹10cr globally

The much-anticipated Malayalam crime thriller Drishyam 3, directed by Jeethu Joseph and starring Mohanlal , has reportedly crossed ₹10cr in worldwide advance bookings. Industry tracker AB George recently shared the news. The film is set to hit theaters on May 21, 2026. This success comes as the third installment of one of Indian cinema's most popular thriller franchises continues the story of Georgekutty and his family after Drishyam and Drishyam 2.

Growing demand 'Drishyam 3' expected to dominate box office With a week left for its release, the pre-sales for Drishyam 3 are reportedly still on the rise in domestic and overseas markets. The film is expected to have one of the biggest opening weekends for a Malayalam release in recent years. According to industry tracker Sacknilk, it has already grossed over ₹4cr in Kerala on its opening day alone, with more than two lakh tickets sold across the state.

Film details Everything to know about film The film features an ensemble cast including Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Siddique, Murali Gopy, and Asha Sharath. The trailer hints at Georgekutty struggling with guilt and fear over his past actions. Interestingly, the release date also coincides with Mohanlal's 66th birthday. The film has been certified U/A 13+ by the censor board and has a runtime of 156 minutes.

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