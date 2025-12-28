Next Article
'Drishyam 3': Akshaye Khanna bows out after creative clash
Entertainment
Akshaye Khanna is no longer part of Drishyam 3, stepping away after he and the producers couldn't agree on his fee or some creative choices—including even the character's hairstyle.
Producer Kumar Mangat Pathak shared that they tried three times to work things out, but it just didn't click.
Jaideep Ahlawat steps in; old debates resurface
Jaideep Ahlawat will now take over Khanna's role, with Drishyam 3 set for a 2026 release.
Meanwhile, talk about Khanna's exit has brought back his candid 2020 comment—"nepotism, that works"—reminding everyone how tricky opportunities can be in Bollywood.
The studio might also take legal action since talks reportedly broke down when Khanna stopped responding.