'Drishyam 3': Akshaye Khanna bows out after creative clash Entertainment Dec 28, 2025

Akshaye Khanna is no longer part of Drishyam 3, stepping away after he and the producers couldn't agree on his fee or some creative choices—including even the character's hairstyle.

Producer Kumar Mangat Pathak shared that they tried three times to work things out, but it just didn't click.