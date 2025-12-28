'Toxic': Huma Qureshi exudes mysterious gothic charm in 1st-look poster

The makers of Yash's upcoming film, Toxic - A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, have unveiled the first look of actor Huma Qureshi as Elizabeth. The character is described as a mix of vintage elegance and eerie gothic vibes. In the image, Qureshi is seen standing next to an old black car in a cemetery, wearing a dramatic black dress with off-shoulder sleeves.

Director's statement Director praised Qureshi's performance in 'Toxic' Director Geetu Mohandas spoke about casting Qureshi in the role, calling it "perhaps the trickiest." She told Variety, "The character demanded a performer with high octane caliber and an undeniable presence. From the moment Huma entered my frame, I witnessed that she possessed something rare." The film is produced by Venkat K Narayana and lead actor Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. It will be released on March 19, 2026.

Career highlights Qureshi's past roles and achievements Qureshi has earned a strong reputation for her performances in Anurag Kashyap's crime thriller Gangs of Wasseypur and the black comedy Dedh Ishqiya, among others. She also starred in Netflix's dystopian series Leila and SonyLIV's political thriller, Maharani, for which she won a Filmfare OTT Award. Her recent projects include Season 3 of Netflix's Delhi Crime, the feminist drama Single Salma, and Bikas Ranjan Mishra's film Bayaan, which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival.

Star power Yash's incredible journey from 'K.G.F' to pan-Indian stardom Yash, who became a pan-Indian superstar with the K.G.F franchise, has established himself as one of the most bankable stars in Indian cinema. His portrayal of Rocky in K.G.F: Chapter 1 (2018) and K.G.F: Chapter 2 (2022) turned him into an action hero and led to unprecedented box-office success. The second part is reportedly the fifth-highest Indian grosser ever.