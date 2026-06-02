'Drishyam 3' sees major drop on Day-12; collects ₹225cr globally
What's the story
Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 has witnessed a significant drop in its collections on the 12th day of its theatrical run. The film, which had a strong first week, saw a steep decline in earnings, according to Sacnilk estimates. It earned ₹2.2 crore India net on Day 12 (Monday), marking a drop of nearly 59% from the previous day's collection of ₹5.35 crore.
Collection details
'Drishyam 3' nears ₹100 crore net mark in India
Despite the drop in collections, Drishyam 3's India net total continues to rise. The film has now earned ₹98.9 crore in India net collections, with a gross of ₹114.76 crore. The Day 12 earnings came from 2,276 shows across the country, with the Malayalam version contributing ₹2 crore to the total collection. The Telugu version added ₹12 lakh, while Tamil and Kannada versions contributed ₹5 lakh and ₹3 lakh, respectively.
First week performance
Film's overseas collection stands at ₹110 crore gross
Drishyam 3 had a steady run during the middle of its opening week. The film collected ₹6.5 crore on its first Tuesday, with collections slightly rising to ₹6.65 crore on Wednesday and Thursday. It ended its first week with an impressive total of ₹81.95 crore. The film's overseas collection got a meager boost on Day 12, adding ₹75 lakh and taking its overseas gross to ₹110 crore and worldwide gross collection to ₹224.76 crore.
Film synopsis
About 'Drishyam 3'
The latest installment of the Drishyam franchise revisits Georgekutty (Mohanlal) and his family years after their lives were turned upside down by an unprecedented incident. On the surface, everything seems normal. Georgekutty is a successful film producer; his daughters have grown up and settled down. But lurking fears and unresolved memories remain in the background. The film has received mixed reviews from critics, but has won over loyal fans of the franchise.