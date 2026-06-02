'Drishyam 3' sees major drop on Day-12; collects ₹225cr globally

Mohanlal 's Drishyam 3 has witnessed a significant drop in its collections on the 12th day of its theatrical run. The film, which had a strong first week, saw a steep decline in earnings, according to Sacnilk estimates. It earned ₹2.2 crore India net on Day 12 (Monday), marking a drop of nearly 59% from the previous day's collection of ₹5.35 crore.

Collection details 'Drishyam 3' nears ₹100 crore net mark in India Despite the drop in collections, Drishyam 3's India net total continues to rise. The film has now earned ₹98.9 crore in India net collections, with a gross of ₹114.76 crore. The Day 12 earnings came from 2,276 shows across the country, with the Malayalam version contributing ₹2 crore to the total collection. The Telugu version added ₹12 lakh, while Tamil and Kannada versions contributed ₹5 lakh and ₹3 lakh, respectively.

First week performance Film's overseas collection stands at ₹110 crore gross Drishyam 3 had a steady run during the middle of its opening week. The film collected ₹6.5 crore on its first Tuesday, with collections slightly rising to ₹6.65 crore on Wednesday and Thursday. It ended its first week with an impressive total of ₹81.95 crore. The film's overseas collection got a meager boost on Day 12, adding ₹75 lakh and taking its overseas gross to ₹110 crore and worldwide gross collection to ₹224.76 crore.

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