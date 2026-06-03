'Drishyam 3' sees drop in collections; India net crosses ₹100cr

Box office trend

Looking at the film in numbers

The film started strong, earning over ₹15.85 crore on Day 1. It added ₹11.05 crore on the second day and ₹13.7 crore on the third day, completing its first weekend with ₹13.85 crore. However, as the second week began, there was a natural decline with earnings of ₹4.3 crore on the second Friday, ₹5.1 crore on Saturday and ₹5.35 crore on Sunday, before dropping to ₹2.2 crore on Monday and finally to Tuesday's low of ₹1.55 crore, per Sacnilk.