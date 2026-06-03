'Drishyam 3' sees drop in collections; India net crosses ₹100cr
What's the story
The thriller Drishyam 3, directed by Jeethu Joseph and featuring Mohanlal in the lead role, has witnessed a drop in its box office performance. On Tuesday (Day 13 of its release), the film collected over ₹1.55 crore across 2,142 shows, marking its lowest daily total since hitting theaters on May 21. This brings the total India gross collections to ₹116.55 crore and net collections to ₹100.45 crore.
Box office trend
Looking at the film in numbers
The film started strong, earning over ₹15.85 crore on Day 1. It added ₹11.05 crore on the second day and ₹13.7 crore on the third day, completing its first weekend with ₹13.85 crore. However, as the second week began, there was a natural decline with earnings of ₹4.3 crore on the second Friday, ₹5.1 crore on Saturday and ₹5.35 crore on Sunday, before dropping to ₹2.2 crore on Monday and finally to Tuesday's low of ₹1.55 crore, per Sacnilk.
Film synopsis
About 'Drishyam 3'
Drishyam 3 is the latest installment in the popular family suspense thriller franchise. The story picks up with Georgekutty (Mohanlal) and his family years after their lives were turned upside down by a shocking event. On the surface, everything seems normal- Georgekutty has become a successful film producer, his daughters have grown up, and the family appears settled. However, hidden fears and unresolved memories continue to lurk in the shadows.