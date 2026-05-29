'Drishyam 3' nears ₹200cr globally after 8 days

Mohanlal 's Malayalam film, Drishyam 3 , has completed its first week at the box office and is inching toward the ₹100cr mark in India. The film's worldwide earnings are also nearing the ₹200cr milestone. On Thursday, it earned a net of around ₹6.5cr in India, marking a slight drop of 2.3% from Wednesday's earnings of ₹6.65cr.

Audience engagement The film has been screened across 3,453 shows Despite a reduction in show count, Drishyam 3 continues to draw audiences in key markets. The film was screened across 3,453 shows on its second Thursday. The Malayalam version remained the film's primary driving force, contributing ₹5.7cr on Day 8 with a 53% occupancy across 2,136 shows. The total India net collection now stands at ₹81.8cr while the India gross collection has climbed to ₹94.91cr.

Box office journey Looking at the film's collection in numbers Drishyam 3 opened to ₹15.85cr on its first Thursday with a 51.3% occupancy across 5,506 shows. After a promising start, the collections dipped to ₹11.05cr on debut day, Friday, but regained momentum over the weekend with ₹13.7cr on Saturday and ₹13.85cr on Sunday as occupancy levels remained above 50%. The crime-thriller experienced a drop during weekdays but continued to hold well with collections of ₹7.7cr on Monday, followed by ₹6.5cr and ₹6.65cr on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

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