'Drishyam 3' nears ₹200cr globally after 8 days
What's the story
Mohanlal's Malayalam film, Drishyam 3, has completed its first week at the box office and is inching toward the ₹100cr mark in India. The film's worldwide earnings are also nearing the ₹200cr milestone. On Thursday, it earned a net of around ₹6.5cr in India, marking a slight drop of 2.3% from Wednesday's earnings of ₹6.65cr.
Audience engagement
The film has been screened across 3,453 shows
Despite a reduction in show count, Drishyam 3 continues to draw audiences in key markets. The film was screened across 3,453 shows on its second Thursday. The Malayalam version remained the film's primary driving force, contributing ₹5.7cr on Day 8 with a 53% occupancy across 2,136 shows. The total India net collection now stands at ₹81.8cr while the India gross collection has climbed to ₹94.91cr.
Box office journey
Looking at the film's collection in numbers
Drishyam 3 opened to ₹15.85cr on its first Thursday with a 51.3% occupancy across 5,506 shows. After a promising start, the collections dipped to ₹11.05cr on debut day, Friday, but regained momentum over the weekend with ₹13.7cr on Saturday and ₹13.85cr on Sunday as occupancy levels remained above 50%. The crime-thriller experienced a drop during weekdays but continued to hold well with collections of ₹7.7cr on Monday, followed by ₹6.5cr and ₹6.65cr on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.
OTT release
OTT release details of 'Drishyam 3'
After its successful theatrical run, Drishyam 3 is likely to make its OTT debut on Amazon Prime Video. Although the makers have not yet announced the OTT release date, it is expected to premiere on the platform by late June or early July. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the film also stars Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Kalabhavan Shajon, Siddique, Murali Gopy, and Asha Sarath in pivotal roles.