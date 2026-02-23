'Drishyam 3' poster out: Mohanlal's secrets are about to resurface
Mohanlal just revealed the poster for Drishyam 3, dropping April 2.
It shows his character Georgekutty looking thoughtful in a banana plantation, with the tagline "Past never stays silent"—hinting that old secrets are about to resurface.
Film's buzz is sky-high; it will also get Hindi remake
Drishyam 3 wraps up filming after shooting across Kerala and is directed by Jeethu Joseph.
The movie's pre-release buzz is huge—its rights have drawn significant interest.
If you're into gripping thrillers or following iconic franchises, this one's worth keeping an eye on.