'Drishyam 3' posts nearly 59% Day 12 drop, ₹114cr domestic
Entertainment
Drishyam 3, the latest Malayalam crime thriller with Mohanlal, just saw a sharp drop in box office numbers, down nearly 59% on Day 12, earning ₹2.20 crore after making ₹5.35 crore the day before.
Even so, it's almost at the ₹100 crore mark in India and has grossed over ₹114 crore domestically.
'Drishyam 3' ₹225cr worldwide
Most of Drishyam 3's earnings are from its Malayalam version, which pulled in ₹2 crore on Day 12 alone; Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada versions added smaller amounts.
Globally, the film's doing great too: it's made around ₹225 crore worldwide with a huge boost from overseas fans.
Prime Video has picked up streaming rights but hasn't announced when it'll be available online yet.