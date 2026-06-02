'Drishyam 3' posts nearly 59% Day 12 drop, ₹114cr domestic

'Drishyam 3' ₹225cr worldwide

Most of Drishyam 3's earnings are from its Malayalam version, which pulled in ₹2 crore on Day 12 alone; Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada versions added smaller amounts.

Globally, the film's doing great too: it's made around ₹225 crore worldwide with a huge boost from overseas fans.

Prime Video has picked up streaming rights but hasn't announced when it'll be available online yet.