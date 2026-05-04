'Drishyam 3' teaser shows Georgekutty facing his most challenging chapter
Entertainment
The Drishyam 3 teaser just dropped, and things are getting tense for Georgekutty (Mohanlal) as he faces his most challenging chapter yet.
Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the film is set for a worldwide release on May 21, 2026.
Teaser suggests earlier case remains unresolved
The teaser hints that the case from the earlier films isn't over.
Georgekutty genuinely afraid as Mohanlal's voiceover reflects on how his quiet life was shaken by past events.
The tagline "The Past Never Stays Silent" sums up the suspenseful vibe.
'Drishyam 3' explores protecting loved ones
Alongside Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, and Esther Anil are back as his family, reminding us just how much is at stake.
Drishyam 3 will keep exploring tough choices around protecting loved ones.