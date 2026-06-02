'Drishyam 3' wraps filming, enters postproduction for October 2 release

Vijay shields family in 'Drishyam 3'

This chapter dives deeper into Vijay's struggle to shield his family from old secrets threatening to come out.

While the Malayalam Drishyam focused on family drama, the Hindi version promises more of a thriller vibe.

The film is a Panorama Studios production and written by Abhishek Pathak along with Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh, so expect some fresh twists!