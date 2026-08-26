Hindi 'Drishyam 4' could introduce new characters, storyline

The source revealed, "Kumar Mangat and Abhishek have decided that with Drishyam 3, Vijay Salgaonkar and his family's years-long story of the accidental murder and its cover-up will end."

"But they also have the Drishyam title registered."

"Everything is at a speculative stage, but they are discussing that the franchise name may be carried forward with Vijay Salgaonkar."

"However, it will be a different character set in a new world. The story and remaining characters too will be new."