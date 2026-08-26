Hindi 'Drishyam 4' could introduce new characters, storyline
What's the story
Despite the recent unveiling of the poster of Drishyam: The Conclusion, which will mark the end of the current narrative arc, reports suggest that Ajay Devgn and the team are considering taking forward the franchise with a completely different storyline. A source told Mid-Day that Devgn, producer Kumar Mangat Pathak, and director Abhishek Pathak are exploring this possibility.
Plot details
'Years-long story of the accidental murder...'
The source revealed, "Kumar Mangat and Abhishek have decided that with Drishyam 3, Vijay Salgaonkar and his family's years-long story of the accidental murder and its cover-up will end."
"But they also have the Drishyam title registered."
"Everything is at a speculative stage, but they are discussing that the franchise name may be carried forward with Vijay Salgaonkar."
"However, it will be a different character set in a new world. The story and remaining characters too will be new."
Malayalam franchise
'The Malayalam 'Drishyam 4' may be a prequel'
On the other hand, the Malayalam version seems to be going in a different direction.
The insider added, "The Malayalam Drishyam 4 may be a prequel, or a progression of the third part."
"It depends on what director Jeethu Joseph and the makers are most convinced by."
Meanwhile, the Hindi version of Drishyam 3 will arrive in theaters on October 2.