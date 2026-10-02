'Drishyam: The Conclusion' posts 405,000 advance bookings, enters top 7
Entertainment
Drishyam: The Conclusion (Drishyam 3) is off to a flying start, selling about 405,000 tickets for opening day at big chains like PVR Inox and Cinepolis.
That puts it among the top seven all-time advance bookings, right up there with hits like War and Chennai Express, and makes it second only to Dhurandhar: The Revenge for this year.
'Drishyam 3' eyes 50cr-55cr opening
With buzz building, Drishyam 3 is expected to open strong, possibly earning ₹50 to ₹55 crore depending on audience reactions.
If things go well, it could become Ajay Devgn's biggest box office hit yet.
As the third film in a franchise, Drishyam 3 looks set to keep the winning streak going.