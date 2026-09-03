D'Souza and Tharana win 'The Traitors India' season 2
Krystle D'Souza and Rida Tharana just took home the win on The Traitors India season two!
Their teamwork, smart moves, and ability to keep suspicion off themselves helped them outplay everyone else in a tense finale.
Even with all eyes on them at times, they managed to stay one step ahead and claim victory.
Gill exit, Tharana turns traitor
The game really shifted in Episode seven when Shahneel Gill was eliminated after redirecting suspicion away from D'Souza during a tough investigation.
Not long after, Tharana switched sides from innocent to traitor, which kept everyone guessing about her loyalty.
The duo's bold move taking out Malika, a contestant, broke up opposing alliances and gave them the edge.
In the end, D'Souza chose to back Tharana for a shared win instead of going solo, sealing their spot as champions of a season packed with twists.