D'Souza says live blast used in 'Jailer 2' trailer
Entertainment
Turns out that jaw-dropping explosion behind Rajinikanth in the Jailer 2 trailer wasn't just movie magic: it actually happened on set.
Stunt director Chethan D'Souza shared that they pulled off a live blast, then enhanced it a little bit to make it look even cooler.
The film was released on October 15, 2026.
D'Souza tailored action to Rajinikanth's persona
D'Souza crafted the action scenes to match Rajinikanth's style, big on presence, light on unnecessary moves.
He credits director Nelson Dilipkumar for syncing everything perfectly with music and timing for that extra punch.
Plus, D'Souza loved how open Rajinikanth was to feedback, making the whole process collaborative and fun.