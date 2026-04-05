D'souza wins 'Dhurandhar' Best Hairstyling and Makeup at Chetak 2026
Entertainment
Preetisheel Singh D'souza just took home the Best Hairstyling and Makeup award at the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, thanks to her standout work on Dhurandhar.
The Mumbai event celebrated Bollywood's brightest talents, and D'souza edged out tough competition from films like Chhaava, Emergency, Homebound, and Superboys of Malegaon.
Hosted by Bhatt, Khan, Grover, Dwivedi
Hosted by Alia Bhatt, Zakir Khan, Sunil Grover, and Saurabh Dwivedi, the ceremony was all about honoring creativity: no industry bias.
Winners were picked by a panel of 53 respected filmmakers and cultural icons (think Karan Johar and Vidya Balan).
The show was broadcast live on YouTube and Sony platforms, so fans everywhere could join in on the excitement.