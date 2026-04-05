D'souza wins 'Dhurandhar' Best Hairstyling and Makeup at Chetak 2026

Hosted by Bhatt, Khan, Grover, Dwivedi

Hosted by Alia Bhatt, Zakir Khan, Sunil Grover, and Saurabh Dwivedi, the ceremony was all about honoring creativity: no industry bias.

Winners were picked by a panel of 53 respected filmmakers and cultural icons (think Karan Johar and Vidya Balan).

The show was broadcast live on YouTube and Sony platforms, so fans everywhere could join in on the excitement.