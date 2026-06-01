DSP Pon Duraipandi falls off vehicle protecting C. Joseph Vijay
Entertainment
A deputy superintendent of police (DSP) had a mishap while protecting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay in Tiruchi on Monday.
As the chief minister waved to the crowd from his special vehicle, DSP Pon Duraipandi, running alongside, lost his grip on the handle and fell off.
Pon Duraipandi unhurt, resumes duty
The chief minister's convoy paused just long enough for security to check on Duraipandi, who thankfully was unharmed.
He hopped into another vehicle and got right back to work, keeping things running smoothly at the event.
No other issues popped up after that.