Did activist-actor Bianca Jagger inspire Dua Lipa's wedding suit?

Dua Lipa , the Grammy-winning singer, recently tied the knot with actor Callum Turner in a stunning ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London . The couple was seen leaving the venue hand-in-hand, surrounded by their loved ones. While Turner donned a classic navy suit, Lipa turned heads in a Schiaparelli skirt suit that resembled old Hollywood style. Her look was completed with a wide-brimmed Stephen Jones white hat and matching gloves.

Expert analysis 'Timeless and modern' blend, said expert Fashion experts have weighed in on Lipa's wedding outfit. Kristen Coke, founder of The Wedding Strategist, told TODAY.com that the look is a "timeless and modern" blend. "What struck me immediately was how beautifully balanced the look feels. It's undeniably fashion-forward, but it never feels like it's trying too hard," she said. "I love the structure of the suit and the precision of the tailoring."

Outfit details 'She's really making this look her own' Lipa's outfit featured a high-low hem designed to complement her stilettos. She also wore a custom blush bustier under her suit jacket for added color. The diamond-encrusted Bvlgari necklace worn by the singer was also highlighted by fashion editor Maggie Gillette. "(Lipa) doesn't take herself too seriously and she's really making this look her own," Gillette praised.

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Possible inspiration On being inspired by Bianca Jagger The Knot editorial director Esthee Lee suggested that Lipa's suit may have been inspired by activist and actor Bianca Jagger, who wore a large white hat with an attached veil for her wedding to rocker Mick Jagger in 1971. "Both women embraced nontraditional wedding dresses, proving that bridal wear can be as much about self-expression as it is about tradition," Lee said.

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Fashion legacy Or, it was 'Dua's own long-standing love of fashion history' Coke noted that Lipa's look is less of "a direct homage and more like a contemporary interpretation of that lineage." "That's why I see it as a look that's in conversation with Bianca Jagger, Saint Laurent's tailoring legacy, Schiaparelli's surrealist sensibility, and what I think is Dua's own long-standing love of fashion history."