Dubey to adopt daughter, embrace single motherhood on 'Bhojpuri Bawaal'

Amrapali said, "In fact, even when I was very young, I was naturally attracted to children. Whenever I saw kids, I used to go up to them, talk to them, take care of them and give them love," and she believes her love should go to a child who truly deserves it.

She knows single motherhood won't be easy with her busy career but plans to cut back on work and lean on family support.

For her, experiencing motherhood is more important than following tradition or rushing into an arranged marriage.