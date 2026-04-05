Dugal and Atre lead bold fashion at Chetak Screen Awards
Entertainment
The Chetak Screen Awards 2026 brought serious style and star power this week.
Rasika Dugal turned heads in a striped blue-and-white outfit with a brown leather belt, while Shubhangi Atre wowed everyone in a lime green chiffon sari.
The red carpet was all about bold looks and celebrating the best in cinema.
Winners chosen by 53-strong panel
Nominees like Manjiri Pupala (in gold) and Shreya Chaudhry (in maroon leather) also made fashion statements.
Winners were picked by a panel of 53 filmmakers and cultural figures, adding credibility to the awards.
Fans everywhere could catch the show live on YouTube, Sony Entertainment Television, and Sony LIV, making it a true global celebration for movie lovers.