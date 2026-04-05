Dugal and Atre lead bold fashion at Chetak Screen Awards Entertainment Apr 05, 2026

The Chetak Screen Awards 2026 brought serious style and star power this week.

Rasika Dugal turned heads in a striped blue-and-white outfit with a brown leather belt, while Shubhangi Atre wowed everyone in a lime green chiffon sari.

The red carpet was all about bold looks and celebrating the best in cinema.