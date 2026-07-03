Dulquer to be questioned again in luxury car smuggling case

International involvement

Bhutan's Customs Department assisted with the investigation

In April, a high-level delegation from Bhutan's Customs Department reportedly arrived in Kerala to assist with the investigation. According to reports, as many as 37 luxury vehicles were allegedly smuggled into the state through the Indo-Bhutan route. The Bongaigaon police also arrested seven persons, including Patowary and the Joint District Transport Officer, for their alleged involvement in registering 464 vehicles using forged documents at the Bongaigaon RTO after fraudulently showing that most of the vehicles were originally registered in Lakshadweep.