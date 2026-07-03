Dulquer to be questioned again in luxury car smuggling case
What's the story
Actor Dulquer Salmaan is set to be questioned by Customs officials once again in connection with the alleged luxury car smuggling case, reported Times Now. The development comes days after he recorded a seven-hour-long statement. Last year, the Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate launched Operation Numkhor and began a crackdown across Kerala on the alleged illegal import of luxury vehicles from Bhutan using fake registrations to evade taxes.
Investigation details
4 vehicles linked to Salmaan were seized
As part of the investigation, officials reportedly conducted searches at multiple locations across Kerala, including Salmaan's residence. Four vehicles linked to the actor were seized during last year's Operation Numkhor. Now, Customs officials have decided to summon him again after reviewing his seven-hour statement recorded during an earlier interrogation.
New developments
More smuggled cars may have been registered in Salmaan's name
Customs officials have reportedly received indications that more suspected smuggled cars may have been registered in Salmaan's name. The authorities are trying to identify which vehicles are linked to him before summoning him again. Meanwhile, Salmaan has maintained that all the vehicles were purchased through legal channels and he has all the documents to support this.
Ongoing probe
Salmaan has assured full cooperation
The actor has assured full cooperation with the authorities. Notably, the Customs Department has not named him as an accused in the case, and the probe is still underway. Salmaan's Land Rover Defender, Toyota Land Cruiser, Nissan Patrol, and another luxury car were seized by the Customs Commissionerate in Kochi as part of its investigation into an interstate racket involving allegedly smuggled vehicles purchased in India using forged documents.
International involvement
Bhutan's Customs Department assisted with the investigation
In April, a high-level delegation from Bhutan's Customs Department reportedly arrived in Kerala to assist with the investigation. According to reports, as many as 37 luxury vehicles were allegedly smuggled into the state through the Indo-Bhutan route. The Bongaigaon police also arrested seven persons, including Patowary and the Joint District Transport Officer, for their alleged involvement in registering 464 vehicles using forged documents at the Bongaigaon RTO after fraudulently showing that most of the vehicles were originally registered in Lakshadweep.