Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj Sukumaran's homes raided in luxury car smuggling case
Customs officials have raided the homes of Malayalam film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Dulquer Salmaan as part of a probe into a luxury vehicle smuggling racket.
The operation, called Operation Numkoor, is investigating how high-end cars were illegally imported from Bhutan at cheap auction prices, then sold in India using fake registrations to dodge taxes.
Investigation expands to include car dealerships and business connections
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has widened the investigation to about 30 locations across Kerala, including car dealerships in Malappuram and Kozhikode, plus a businessman's house in Kalamassery.
The cars in question were once owned by the Bhutan army and registered in India with fake addresses.
No vehicles were found at Prithviraj's home during the raids.
Both actors are said to be cooperating with officials as the search for more links continues.