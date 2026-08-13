Dulquer Salmaan's 'I'm Game' pushed to September 3

Salmaan said, "The game gets bigger. The release gets wider. We understand the anticipation and we apologize for the delay, but #IMGAME will now release worldwide on 3rd September, moving from its earlier release date of 20th August."

"The new release date comes with a larger vision for the film as #IMGAME gears up for a wider theatrical release across markets."

"This decision has been made to give #IMGAME the scale, reach, and theatrical platform it truly deserves."