Dulquer Salmaan's 'I'm Game' pushed to September 3
What's the story
Dulquer Salmaan's highly anticipated action entertainer, I'm Game, will now release on September 3. The film was earlier scheduled to hit theaters on August 20. In a statement, Salmaan acknowledged the delay and said it was necessary for a "wider theatrical release across markets." He added that the film will now be released in multiple languages: Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada.
Statement
Salmaan explained reasons behind delay
Salmaan said, "The game gets bigger. The release gets wider. We understand the anticipation and we apologize for the delay, but #IMGAME will now release worldwide on 3rd September, moving from its earlier release date of 20th August."
"The new release date comes with a larger vision for the film as #IMGAME gears up for a wider theatrical release across markets."
"This decision has been made to give #IMGAME the scale, reach, and theatrical platform it truly deserves."
Film details
Everything to know about upcoming movie
Directed by Nahas Hidhayath, I'm Game is a grand production that marks Salmaan's return to Malayalam cinema.
The film was shot over 11 months in more than 100 locations across South India.
It features an ensemble cast including Antony Varghese, Mysskin, Kayadu Lohar, Kathir, Parth Tiwari, and Samyuktha Viswanathan.
Jakes Bejoy has composed the music, and Anbariv Masters has choreographed the action sequences.
The film is produced by Salmaan and Jom Varghese under Wayfarer Films.