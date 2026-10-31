OTT: When, where to watch Dulquer Salmaan's 'I'm Game'

Despite its grand scale, I'm Game didn't perform as expected at the box office.

The drama reportedly earned around ₹47.84cr to ₹48.47cr globally, with domestic earnings of about ₹25.44cr (net) and ₹29.64cr (gross). Its overseas collections stood at ₹18.2cr.

However, it still managed to become the seventh highest-grossing Malayalam film worldwide in its release year.