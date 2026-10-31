OTT: When, where to watch Dulquer Salmaan's 'I'm Game'
What's the story
The fantasy-action thriller I'm Game, starring Dulquer Salmaan, will premiere on JioHotstar on November 6. The film, produced by Wayfarer Films, will be available in five languages: Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada. This announcement comes two months after the movie's theatrical release, which underperformed despite its high production budget of ₹80cr.
Box office performance
Box office collection of 'I'm Game'
Despite its grand scale, I'm Game didn't perform as expected at the box office.
The drama reportedly earned around ₹47.84cr to ₹48.47cr globally, with domestic earnings of about ₹25.44cr (net) and ₹29.64cr (gross). Its overseas collections stood at ₹18.2cr.
However, it still managed to become the seventh highest-grossing Malayalam film worldwide in its release year.
Director's journey
Cast and characters of the film
I'm Game is the second feature film of director Nahas Hidhayath, who made his directorial debut with RDX: Robert Dony Xavier (2023). The latter was a major commercial success, crossing the ₹100cr mark worldwide.
In I'm Game, Salmaan plays Dan John and Kayadu Lohar stars as Isha. The ensemble cast also includes Antony Varghese as Vignesh aka Vicky Das and Mysskin as David Abraham, the main antagonist.
Production details
Meet team behind 'I'm Game'
The film was produced by Salmaan and Jom Varghese under Wayfarer Films.
Hidhayath also developed the story for I'm Game, with Sajeer Baba, Ismail Aboobacker, and Bilal Moidu penning the screenplay.
The technical team comprises composer Jakes Bejoy, cinematographer Jimshi Khalid (with additional cinematography by Jomon T John), editor Chaman Chacko, and stunt directors Anbariv, best known for KGF and Vikram.