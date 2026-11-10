Dunagan, voice of young 'Bambi,' dies at 92, historian reports
Entertainment
Donnie Dunagan, the former child actor who voiced young Bambi in Disney's 1942 animated classic, has died at 92.
His gentle performance made Bambi unforgettable for generations.
News of his passing on Wednesday was shared by author and film historian Tom Weaver.
Dunagan served 25 years in Marines
Dunagan's journey started with a childhood talent contest win that led to roles in movies like Son of Frankenstein before he became the voice of young Bambi.
After Hollywood, he switched paths, serving 25 years in the US Marine Corps, including three tours in Vietnam, and later becoming a business CEO.
Even after leaving acting, he enjoyed connecting with fans and celebrating his Disney roots.
He is survived by his wife, Dana.