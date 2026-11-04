Villeneuve's 'Dune 3' runtime is 2 hours and 30 minutes
What's the story
Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Three, the concluding chapter of his adaptation of Frank Herbert's sci-fi epic, is set to release on December 18. The film will continue the story nearly 20 years after its predecessor, focusing on Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) as he rises to power amid a galaxy-wide conspiracy. Despite the franchise's tradition of lengthy runtimes, AMC Theaters has reportedly listed Dune: Part Three at two hours and 30 minutes long, making it the shortest in the series.
Runtime comparison
'Dune' franchise known for lengthy runtimes
The original Dune (2021) had a runtime of two hours and 35 minutes, while its sequel, Dune: Part Two (2024), was even longer at two hours and 45 minutes.
The shorter runtime for Dune 3 has sparked debate among fans about whether it will be enough to adequately tell the final chapter of the trilogy.
It is an adaptation of Herbert's second novel, Dune Messiah, while the first two films adapted the first novel, Dune.
Source material
Shortest book in Herbert's series
While some fans are worried about the shorter runtime, it is worth noting that Dune Messiah is the shortest book in Herbert's series at just 256 pages.
In contrast, the first Dune novel is nearly 900 pages long.
This difference in length suggests that Villeneuve has successfully adapted Dune Messiah into a complete film experience.
Film synopsis
Meanwhile, here's everything to know about 'Dune: Part Three'
In Dune: Part Three, Paul Atreides has spent nearly two decades leading the Fremen of Arrakis in a cosmic war.
As the ruthless emperor of the Imperium, he has distanced himself from those closest to him, including his true love, Chani (Zendaya).
Meanwhile, forces within the Imperium conspire to assassinate him and reclaim power.
The film will also star Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan and Robert Pattinson as Scytale.