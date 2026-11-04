Villeneuve's 'Dune 3' runtime is 2 hours and 30 minutes

The original Dune (2021) had a runtime of two hours and 35 minutes, while its sequel, Dune: Part Two (2024), was even longer at two hours and 45 minutes.

The shorter runtime for Dune 3 has sparked debate among fans about whether it will be enough to adequately tell the final chapter of the trilogy.

It is an adaptation of Herbert's second novel, Dune Messiah, while the first two films adapted the first novel, Dune.