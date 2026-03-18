'Dune 3' teaser out: Timothee Chalamet's Paul gets new look Entertainment Mar 18, 2026

The first teaser for Dune: Part Three is out, giving fans a fresh look at Timothee Chalamet as Paul Atreides, this time sporting a fully shaved head.

The film, directed by Denis Villeneuve and based on Frank Herbert's Dune Messiah, drops December 18, 2026.

Robert Pattinson joins the saga as Scytale, sporting some striking bleach-blond hair.