'Dune 3' teaser out: Timothee Chalamet's Paul gets new look
Entertainment
The first teaser for Dune: Part Three is out, giving fans a fresh look at Timothee Chalamet as Paul Atreides, this time sporting a fully shaved head.
The film, directed by Denis Villeneuve and based on Frank Herbert's Dune Messiah, drops December 18, 2026.
Robert Pattinson joins the saga as Scytale, sporting some striking bleach-blond hair.
Trailer also features Zendaya, Anya Taylor-Joy, Florence Pugh
Alongside Chalamet and Pattinson, the trailer highlights Zendaya (Chani), Anya Taylor-Joy (Alia), Florence Pugh (Irulan), Javier Bardem (Stilgar), Jason Momoa (Duncan Idaho), Rebecca Ferguson (Lady Jessica).
Themes of power and succession.
Mark your calendar for December 18, 2026!