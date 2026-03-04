'Dunk & Egg': HBO adds trio to 'A Knight...' S02
HBO just revealed three big additions to A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2: Lucy Boynton as Lady Rohanne Webber, Babou Ceesay as Ser Bennis, and Peter Mullan as Ser Eustace Osgrey.
This season adapts George RR Martin's "The Sworn Sword," where Dunk and Egg get caught up in a tense feud over water during a drought.
Showrunner, Parker, shares his excitement
If you're into epic fantasy or Game of Thrones vibes, this is worth keeping an eye on.
Showrunner Ira Parker said "we have three absolutely brilliant actors coming in to do these roles. I'm excited." He also called The Sworn Sword "my favorite novella."
With nearly 13 million viewers per episode last season and familiar faces like Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell returning, season 2—set for 2027—is shaping up to be another major hit.