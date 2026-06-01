Dreamy romance to fairytale wedding: Dua-Callum's relationship timeline

Singer Dua Lipa (30) and actor Callum Turner (36) tied the knot in London on Sunday. British media reports suggest that the couple exchanged vows in a private ceremony with close family and friends. This is the latest development in their whirlwind romance, which began with dating rumors, followed by engagement speculation, and now, marriage reports. Here's a closer look at their relationship timeline.

Twitter Post First, see stunning photos from the ceremony DUA LIPA IS OFFICIALLY MARRIED, OH MY GOD 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/Hcfe15llm7 — dua lipa crave (@addictionlipa) May 31, 2026

Meeting A literary coincidence sparked their romance The couple's love story reportedly began with a literary coincidence. In an interview, Turner revealed that they discovered they were both reading Trust by Hernan Diaz when they first met. He recalled, "I had just finished the first chapter, and I told her, and she looked at me and said, 'I just finished the first chapter too.' I said, 'So we're on the same page.'"

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Rumors From dating rumors to red carpet debuts Dating rumors first emerged in January 2024 when they attended an afterparty for the film Argylle. Videos and photos from the event fueled speculation that they were close. Soon after, they were spotted together in Los Angeles and London. In the following months, their relationship became increasingly public with joint appearances at events, music festivals, and shared images from trips. By mid-2024, Turner was a regular presence during Lipa's international tour appearances and on her Instagram page.

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Confirmation They also spent holidays together By Christmas 2024, the couple was comfortable enough to share their relationship updates on social media. Lipa posted a holiday dump on Instagram, including a picture with Turner in a car. The two were seen grinning broadly in the photo with the caption: "Home for the holidays...sending you all so much love."

Engagement A sparkling engagement announcement In January 2025, paparazzi captured photos and videos of Lipa and Turner looking completely smitten with each other. The couple was seen dancing in front of the Eiffel Tower. Soon after, Lipa posted an Instagram photo flaunting a large diamond on her ring finger. Fans speculated whether they were engaged based on these images. On June 12, 2025, Lipa confirmed their engagement in an interview, calling it "very exciting."