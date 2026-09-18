'Dupahiya' Season 2 coming to Prime Video on October 1
What's the story
The second season of the popular comedy series Dupahiya will premiere on Prime Video on October 1. The show, directed by Sonam Nair and set in the fictional village of Dhadakpur, is returning with its characters facing new challenges. The once peaceful village is now embroiled in a series of unexpected events, adding to the chaos.
Production insights
Cast and crew of 'Dupahiya' S02
The second season of Dupahiya will see the return of actors Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Sparsh Shrivastava, Bhuvan Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Yashpal Sharma.
Dinesh Lal Yadav will also join the cast.
The new season is created and written by Avinash Dwivedi and Chirag Garg.
It is produced by Salona Bains Joshi and Shubh Shivdasani under Bombay Film Cartel LLP.
Show expectations
What the creators have to say
Nikhil Madhok, director and head of originals at Prime Video India, expressed excitement about the upcoming season.
He said in a statement, "The first season received so much love from audiences and performed incredibly well on the service."
Executive producers Joshi and Shivdasani added that Dupahiya is a story about big dreams colliding with everyday chaos.
Plot summary
What happened in 'Dupahiya' S01?
In the first season of Dupahiya, a missing motorcycle given as dowry is found at the bottom of a well.
Its recovery changes Roshni's (Raghuvanshi) wedding plans as she refuses Kuber (Dwivedi).
Meanwhile, village leader Pushplata (Shahane) bans dowry in Dhadakpur.
The second season will return with its characters facing new challenges.