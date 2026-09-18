'Dupahiya' Season 2 coming to Prime Video on October 1

The second season of Dupahiya will see the return of actors Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Sparsh Shrivastava, Bhuvan Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Yashpal Sharma.

Dinesh Lal Yadav will also join the cast.

The new season is created and written by Avinash Dwivedi and Chirag Garg.

It is produced by Salona Bains Joshi and Shubh Shivdasani under Bombay Film Cartel LLP.