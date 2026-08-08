'Just...the way it goes': Dwayne Johnson on 'Moana' mixed reviews
What's the story
Dwayne Johnson has responded to the mixed reviews of his latest film, Disney's live-action Moana. The actor, who plays demigod Maui in the movie, told People that he was initially happy with the positive reviews but then things changed. "Our first two reviews came out... They were amazing. I was like, wow. [Then] it went another way as sometimes happens," he said.
Reaction
'Just the way it goes...'
The actor continued, "That's just the way it goes because we're in this business. [My wife and I] had a lot of these conversations at home, at the kitchen island late at night when the babies are asleep."
"The challenge was, 'OK, let's remember, though, what's going to be beyond this opening weekend. Let's remember what's happening right now and the noise that's happening right now.'"
Actor's insight
'If you love it, great...': Johnson on audience's response
Despite the mixed reviews, Johnson remains proud of Moana. He said, "If you love it, great. If you don't, no problem."
The film has a 31% approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and an 88% approval rating from audience reviewers.
It has grossed over $263 million worldwide against a production budget of $250 million but is still underperforming at the box office.
Cultural impact
The film's cultural significance for Johnson
Johnson also spoke about his connection to Moana and its cultural significance.
He said, "Because of me and our kids who can now look at the big screen and go, 'That's us for the first time on a big screen. How cool is that?'"
His wife Lauren Hashian added, "Even if you're not Polynesian...we can understand family and love and loss and perseverance, especially as a mom. Having kids and watching it through their eyes, for me, it's very magical."
Film details
More about 'Moana'
The live-action remake of Moana was released in theaters on July 10. It is directed by Thomas Kail and also stars Catherine Laga`aia as the titular wayfinding chieftess.
Meanwhile, Johnson, Hashian, and Moana choreographers Tiana Nonosina Liufau and Kayla Fa`amaligi are the co-executive producers of Disney's new companion album, Moana: Voices Across the Ocean.
The album features new music inspired by Moana from Pacific Island artists.