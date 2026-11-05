Dylan meets Pope Leo XIV in Rome exchanging autobiography, rosary
Entertainment
Music legend Bob Dylan just met Pope Leo XIV at the Apostolic Palace in Rome during his Italian tour stop.
Dylan, now 85, brought along a copy of his autobiography for the Pope and received a rosary in return, a pretty meaningful exchange between two icons.
Dylan performed for John Paul II
This isn't Dylan's first time meeting a Pope.
Back in 1997, he performed for Pope John Paul II, who even quoted "Blowin' in the Wind" during his sermon, showing just how much Dylan's music resonates beyond concerts.
Pope Leo XIV cites Dylan song
Pope Leo has also referenced one of Dylan's songs, "Go Away You Bomb," highlighting its anti-nuclear message and connecting it to his own advocacy for peace.