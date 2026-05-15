Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin are pregnant! 

Actor Dylan Sprouse and his model wife, Barbara Palvin, are expecting their first child together. The couple announced the news at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival , where Palvin debuted her baby bump in a pastel blue gown during their appearance on the red carpet. The duo confirmed the pregnancy on Instagram shortly after, sharing heartwarming photos and a sonogram picture.

Social media reaction Sprouse and Palvin's pregnancy announcement goes viral The couple's pregnancy announcement post went viral online, with fans and fellow celebrities showering them with congratulatory messages. Brenda Song, Sprouse's The Suite Life of Zack & Cody co-star, reacted with "Oh my god!! I'm so happy for you guys! Congrats!" Debby Ryan also chimed in with a simple "YESSSSSS." A fan quipped, "I'm an old fan, and I say it's a boy. Hahaha congratulation my angel." While another commented, "You both gonna be the best parents in the world!!"

Relationship timeline A look at the couple's relationship timeline Sprouse, 33, and Palvin, 32, reportedly met at a party in 2017 and began dating in 2018. After several years together, they got engaged in 2022 and tied the knot in Hungary in July 2023. Over the years, the couple has often publicly spoken about supporting each other's careers while maintaining a strong relationship despite their busy schedules.

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