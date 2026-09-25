'Dynasty' star Huber and wife Rachel expecting 1st child
Entertainment
Adam Huber, yep, from Dynasty, and his wife Rachel are expecting their first child.
The couple found out during a flight home from Kansas City, when Rachel took a pregnancy test and shared the news with Adam about 20 minutes later on the flight.
Their families are thrilled, especially Rachel's parents, who can't wait to become grandparents.
Couple moving closer to Kansas City
Rachel's main pregnancy symptom so far has been tiredness, but both she and Adam are excited for what's next.
They have decided to move closer to Rachel's family in Kansas City to get ready for baby life, and they're already dreaming up their child's first trip to Europe next year.
Fun fact: they know if it's a boy or girl but are keeping it under wraps until the big day!