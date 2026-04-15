Dynevor says she was not asked back to 'Bridgerton'
Entertainment
Phoebe Dynevor, who played Daphne in Netflix's Bridgerton, says she didn't leave the show by choice: she just wasn't asked back.
Chatting on Collider's Ladies Night podcast, she shared that she'd happily return if invited.
Dynevor credits 'Bridgerton' for new roles
Since Bridgerton, Dynevor has landed a bunch of new roles and credits the series for opening doors in her career. Her co-star Rege-Jean Page also moved on after season one.
Meanwhile, Bridgerton is still a hit, now focusing on other members of the family and keeping fans hooked with its fresh take on period drama.