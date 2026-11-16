Niwas said, "What draws me to Kurla Boyz is the unique world the film is set in. Kurla has a spirit and a rhythm that hasn't been explored on screen."

"This is a story about friendship... and about the chaotic fun that comes with it. I am thrilled to be working with Abundantia Entertainment and One Entertainment Films to take this fun ride to the world."

Niwas has previously collaborated with One Entertainment on projects like Chapter-2 and Dharmasya.