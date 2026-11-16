'Shool' director E Niwas returns with supernatural comedy 'Kurla Boyz'
What's the story
E. Niwas, the acclaimed director of Shool and Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega, is making a comeback to feature film direction with Kurla Boyz. The supernatural comedy-adventure will be set in Mumbai's Kurla district and is being produced by Vikram Malhotra's Abundantia Entertainment in association with One Entertainment Films. This will be Niwas's first feature film directorial since Total Siyapaa in 2014.
Production progress
This is what 'Kurla Boyz' will be about
The casting process for Kurla Boyz is currently underway, with a script ready.
The film's synopsis, according to Deadline, reads: "Kurla Boyz follows a street-smart Kurla hustler who falls for a spirited girl from a family cursed for generations."
"To break the curse, he rallies his gang of hustlers, dreamers, and lovable troublemakers for a chaotic adventure of love, laughter, friendship, and ghosts."
Niwas's recent projects include Your Honor and Tanaav.
Director's vision
Here's what the director said
Niwas said, "What draws me to Kurla Boyz is the unique world the film is set in. Kurla has a spirit and a rhythm that hasn't been explored on screen."
"This is a story about friendship... and about the chaotic fun that comes with it. I am thrilled to be working with Abundantia Entertainment and One Entertainment Films to take this fun ride to the world."
Niwas has previously collaborated with One Entertainment on projects like Chapter-2 and Dharmasya.
Film's perspective
Malhotra on the film
The makers have promised that Kurla Boyz will give an "unfiltered view of the city's underbelly as the people who live there see it."
Abundantia founder and CEO Malhotra added, "At Abundantia, we want to connect with young audiences through stories that speak in their voices, reach them impactfully and connect on their home turf."
"Kurla has a flavor like no other...and the film shows the city's underbelly the way its residents see it: full of life, color, and heart."