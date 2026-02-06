Actor Jayaram summoned by ED in Sabarimala gold 'loss' case
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned actor Jayaram for questioning in the Sabarimala gold "loss" case, officials confirmed on Friday. The central agency is preparing to summon Unnikrishnan Potty, the alleged main accused who was recently granted bail by a Kollam court in the case. The probe is also being carried out by the Kerala Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT).
The Kerala Police SIT had previously questioned Jayaram in Chennai. A video of the actor and Potty performing a puja together was reportedly the basis for his questioning by the SIT. However, the actor denied any wrongdoing, stating that he has no association with the company that re-plated the temple's gold-clad artifacts or with its sponsors.
What is the Sabarimala gold 'loss' case?
Potty, who was recently released from Thiruvananthapuram sub-jail after securing bail in a second case related to alleged gold loss, had approached the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) for permission to replate gold-clad artifacts. This request was approved in 2019, and the artifacts were sent to a Chennai-based firm for replating. The Kerala Police SIT has claimed that gold was diverted from these artifacts during the replating process.
ED questioned former TDB administrative officer Murari Babu
Earlier this week, the ED questioned former TDB administrative officer Murari Babu and S. Sreekumar in connection with the case. The agency had also conducted searches last month and frozen eight immovable assets worth ₹1.3 crore belonging to Potty. A 100-gram gold bar was seized from an entity named Smart Creations in Chennai during these searches. The probe is related to a series of alleged irregularities to misappropriate gold from various artifacts of the Lord Ayyappa shrine.
Investigation revealed sacred gold-clad artifacts misrepresented as copper plates
The ED probe found that several sacred gold-clad temple artifacts, including parts of the Dwarapalaka idol, peedams (pedestals), and panels of the sanctum sanctorum door frame, were falsely declared as simple "copper plates." These artifacts were allegedly removed from the temple premises between 2019-2025 and sent to private facilities in Chennai and Karnataka. Here, gold was extracted through chemical processes under the pretext of repair and replating work.