Actor Jayaram summoned by ED in Sabarimala gold 'loss' case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned actor Jayaram for questioning in the Sabarimala gold "loss" case, officials confirmed on Friday. The central agency is preparing to summon Unnikrishnan Potty, the alleged main accused who was recently granted bail by a Kollam court in the case. The probe is also being carried out by the Kerala Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Past interrogation Jayaram was previously questioned by Kerala Police SIT The Kerala Police SIT had previously questioned Jayaram in Chennai. A video of the actor and Potty performing a puja together was reportedly the basis for his questioning by the SIT. However, the actor denied any wrongdoing, stating that he has no association with the company that re-plated the temple's gold-clad artifacts or with its sponsors.

Potty's role What is the Sabarimala gold 'loss' case? Potty, who was recently released from Thiruvananthapuram sub-jail after securing bail in a second case related to alleged gold loss, had approached the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) for permission to replate gold-clad artifacts. This request was approved in 2019, and the artifacts were sent to a Chennai-based firm for replating. The Kerala Police SIT has claimed that gold was diverted from these artifacts during the replating process.

Ongoing investigation ED questioned former TDB administrative officer Murari Babu Earlier this week, the ED questioned former TDB administrative officer Murari Babu and S. Sreekumar in connection with the case. The agency had also conducted searches last month and frozen eight immovable assets worth ₹1.3 crore belonging to Potty. A 100-gram gold bar was seized from an entity named Smart Creations in Chennai during these searches. The probe is related to a series of alleged irregularities to misappropriate gold from various artifacts of the Lord Ayyappa shrine.

