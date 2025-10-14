Next Article
Ed Sheeran collaborates with Jonita Gandhi for 'Heaven' remix
Ed Sheeran is teaming up with Indian singer Jonita Gandhi for a Hindi remix of his song Heaven—his first track ever to feature Hindi lyrics.
The new version will be part of his upcoming Play remix EP.
Release date coincides with Gandhi's birthday and Diwali
Gandhi, who's made her mark in Bollywood and indie music, called the project "It's a beautiful love song" and said she's thrilled to share it—especially since the release lines up with both her birthday and Diwali.
The EP also features other Indian artists, blending global sounds with Indian vibes.